This issue reports a bumper opening to the bluefin tuna season, with abundant fish, strong early prices and an unprecedented number passing through Brixham’s auction. It also examines Scotland’s proposed management plans for mackerel, herring and blue whiting, alongside growing pressure from approved offshore wind developments. New pelagic trawler Quantus completes a successful maiden herring trip, while trials of the innovative FloMo codend produce encouraging reductions in unwanted catches in the Irish Sea prawn fishery. Further features follow a networking initiative supporting Northern Irish fishing families and revisit the long working career of Fife vessel Be in Time II.