This summer double issue celebrates a world first for Orkney’s creel fishery, which has secured Community Catch accreditation for its crab, lobster and velvet-crab catches. It also examines renewed fuel-price volatility, the continuing absence of UK government support and concerns about how Shetland’s planned rocket launches may affect fishing activity. Further reports cover the Shellfish Association of Great Britain conference, a national campaign promoting careers in seafood and the latest vessels changing hands. An extended feature captures a national celebration of inshore and small-scale fishing, including visits to Northumberland harbours and discussion of the sector’s social, economic and cultural importance.