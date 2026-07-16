This issue reports how two environmental organisations withdrew their support from a Greenpeace letter threatening boulder drops in protected waters, prompting renewed calls for constructive dialogue. It also investigates widespread frustration over the allocation of commercial bluefin tuna licences, with Scotland receiving none and very limited opportunities available north of the Thames. Industry figure Jimmy Buchan celebrates receiving his MBE, while further coverage examines new scientific advice for bass, pollack, plaice and sole. Heritage features revisit the pioneering days of monofilament handlining, follow a traditional-vessel restoration project and join the Sea, Salt and Sail celebration in Mousehole.