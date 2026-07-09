This issue examines new sanctions introduced after Russia dramatically increased its unilateral North East Atlantic mackerel quota, despite the stock lying outside Russian waters. It also considers challenging scientific advice for several key 2027 fisheries and reports the final departure of pelagic trawler Lunar Bow from Peterhead. A national gathering at Alnwick Castle celebrates the contribution of inshore and small-scale fishermen, while debate continues over management of the South West crawfish fishery. Boat and business features visit an ambitious Looe fishmonger and look back over the remarkable 50-year working career of Noble’s-built Portavogie stalwart Ribhinn Donn II.