This issue reports industry frustration at the absence of UK fuel assistance while supported French and Irish vessels continue to operate in British waters. It also examines Greenpeace’s renewed threat to place boulders in offshore protected areas and the fishing industry’s call for better evidence and constructive engagement. Further stories cover efforts to restart England’s inshore vessel-monitoring programme, criticism of Scottish seafloor-protection measures and custodial sentences following threats against fisheries officers. Innovation comes from the Pot Fishing Agency and its practical new equipment, while a heritage feature visits Great Yarmouth’s oldest surviving herring smokehouse as it opens to the public.