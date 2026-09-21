Farm Machinery September 2026 delivers a broad mix of machinery buying advice, industry developments and agricultural event coverage. Highlights include a detailed used-buying guide to the popular Spread-a-Bale straw spreader range, the restoration and return to work of the historic 200,000th Claas Senator combine, and first looks at new equipment from Claas, John Deere and Kverneland. The issue also covers major tractor auctions, heritage rallies, ploughing championship previews, dealer listings and machinery market trends.