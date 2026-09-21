This issue’s comprehensive buying guide examines used tedders sold under the Kverneland, Kubota and Vicon names, explaining model generations, setup, maintenance and wear points. New machinery coverage introduces John Deere’s updated 6R tractors, smarter Weidemann wheel loaders, OPICO’s Simtech direct drill and the latest Claas Axion 8 CMatic range. It also reports on Kirkland UK’s appointment as a Weidemann distributor and follows the dramatic recovery of a damaged Claas tractor and spreader. Alongside practical operating advice and industry news, extensive dealer, broker and private listings showcase a wide selection of tractors, handlers, cultivation equipment and harvesting machinery.