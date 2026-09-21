This issue puts cordless multi-tool systems from Makita and Stihl to work, comparing their power units, batteries and attachments across demanding maintenance tasks. New machinery includes McConnel’s Tele-VFR Power Arm, high-productivity JCB Fastracs and extensive John Deere updates covering combines and the 500R sprayer. Readers can also discover Kverneland’s Alentix fertiliser spreader and six-metre drill, Kuhn’s flagship folding power harrow, camera-guided spot sprayers and advanced weed-detection technology. Tractorfest leads the event coverage, while auction reports follow modern farm dispersals, valuable collections and notable sales ranging from Diddly Squat machinery to a rare Deutz-Fahr Intrac.