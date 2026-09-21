This issue’s used-machinery guide considers the compact Weidemann T4512 telehandler, explaining its different generations, engines, steering systems and important inspection points. New equipment making its Cereals debut includes Fendt tractors and sprayers, high-performance Merlo telehandlers and the latest refinements to Claas Xerion models. Further features introduce an online parts service, offer essential shearing-handpiece maintenance advice and showcase Claas’s record-breaking Jaguar 1000 forage harvester. Event coverage visits a Sussex rally and Harry Ferguson’s birthplace museum, while detailed auction reports feature Cheffins’ huge vintage collective, an exceptionally early Fordson and strong results for Massey Ferguson machinery.