This issue examines whether combining used and new equipment offers a practical route into umbilical slurry spreading, covering pumps, hose reels, compressors and applicators. New machinery includes John Deere’s 500R sprayer, the JCB Fastrac 6300 and Horsch’s latest soil-focused cultivation and drilling systems. Readers can also follow British growers touring German viticulture factories and explore advances in vineyard monitoring and high-capacity seed applicators. Heritage coverage visits the National Vintage Tractor Road Run, while auction reports reveal the latest prices achieved by classic and modern machinery. Extensive dealer listings provide plenty of buying opportunities.