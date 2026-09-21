



Launched in 2002, Farm Machinery is the UK’s best magazine for buying and selling new and used agricultural machinery. From tractors and combines to excavators, balers, mowers and trailers Farm Machinery offers comprehensive coverage of what the market has to offer so you get the right machine for you at the right price. If you are looking to sell, Farm Machinery gets results with over 30,000 copies printed every 4 weeks delivering a national coverage across UK and Ireland.



Keep up to speed with what’s new on the market with our dedicated news section plus never miss an auction with our sales scene round up of the month’s sales events. Our 16 page classifieds section covers all things farming related. Find that thing you were looking for or find the thing you never knew you wanted.

Before you buy new or used it pays to subscribe to Farm Machinery