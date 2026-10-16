Crop Production Magazine October 2026 explores practical solutions to help arable growers navigate a challenging season while preparing for the future. Features include advances in grassweed control and fungicide resistance management, the potential of drones for maize nutrition and cover crop establishment, mixed farming collaboration, long-term tillage research, gross margin planning, neurodiversity in agriculture, emerging sugar beet disease threats in Europe, potato storage management, and a review of the latest tractor developments from leading manufacturers.