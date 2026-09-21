Crop Production August 2026 is a soils special examining how better soil understanding can improve productivity, resilience and sustainability on arable farms. Features include Grosvenor Farms’ soil health transformation, new free access to the UK’s largest soils database, research into plant-microbe interactions at the University of Warwick, nutrient and phosphate stewardship, fertiliser efficiency, weed and slug management, precision soil mapping, cultivation strategies and machinery designed to minimise disturbance while maximising performance.