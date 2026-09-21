This issue asks whether oilseed rape is ready to reclaim its place in arable rotations after two seasons of improving performance, sharing practical advice designed to strengthen growers’ chances of success. Survey results reveal current experiences of barley yellow dwarf virus, while field trials examine what variable-rate nitrogen delivers in practice. Other features assess seed treatments, take-all management, high-yielding wheat varieties, winter oat newcomer Rannoch and the carbon benefits of cover crops. Reports from Cereals and Groundswell highlight emerging ideas, while wildlife sensors, rural-crime investigations, cultivation equipment, balers and drought-management innovations provide further agronomic and practical insight.