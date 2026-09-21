This seed-focused issue examines how genetics, variety selection, planting technology and establishment techniques can help growers unlock stronger crop performance. An annual oilseed rape survey reveals current attitudes towards this important break crop, while new research explores the potential for varietal resistance to cabbage stem flea beetle. Further features compare established and modern drill systems, investigate changing priorities in sugar beet breeding and introduce promising wheat variety Arnie. Readers can also follow advances in grain-store monitoring, preview Groundswell, explore nutrient-dense food production and discover how Christmas-tree diversification is helping one Leicestershire farming business build a more resilient future.