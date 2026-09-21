This issue explores the evolving role of biostimulants, asking whether greater scientific understanding is bringing the sector closer to meaningful regulation. Spring agronomy advice considers how to maintain crop potential in testing conditions, while variety profiles examine wheat newcomer Guardsman and Clearfield oilseed rape hybrid Calvin. Further features investigate phoma control, maize performance, digital farm management, weather forecasting and alternatives to mancozeb for tackling potato alternaria. Readers can also preview the Cereals Event at Diddly Squat, assess new sprayer and tractor technology, and discover the growing financial and environmental burden of rural fly-tipping.