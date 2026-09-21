For farmers and their agronomists

Subscribe to Crop Production Magazine today and you’ll guarantee every issue of the leading specialist journal for UK arable farmers delivered straight to your door.



Subscribe today for all the insider insight and analysis on all the technical issues affecting farmers today. In-depth analysis and features inspire, stimulate and inform through editorial that’s interesting and enjoyable to read. The best and most experienced agricultural technical and machinery journalists write for CPM, and many of them have received British Guild of Agricultural Journalist awards for the articles they’ve written that have appeared in the magazine