What's in the issue

Country Kitchen September 2026 celebrates the transition from summer to autumn with more than 80 seasonal recipes built around the best produce of the month. Highlights include creative ways with apples, beetroot, figs, mushrooms and cauliflower, alongside harvest lunches, lunchbox favourites, hearty suppers and comforting bakes. The issue also features preserving guides, homemade fruit vinegars, herb masterclasses, oat-based recipes, seasonal drinks, Sunday feasts, homemade crackers and practical kitchen advice.