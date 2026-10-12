Country Kitchen is for people who love food enough to build part of their lives around it.

It’s seasonal, practical and deeply hands-on – a magazine for cooks who like making, growing, baking, preserving and feeding people well. The kind of readers who get excited about the first tomatoes, cook once and eat twice, save jars because they’ll “come in useful”, and genuinely care what’s in season.

Inside, recipes sit alongside useful skills and ideas: clever leftovers, preserving, batching, pickling, simple baking, kitchen crafts and ways to make the most of produce at its best. There’s growing too – not as a separate hobby, but as part of the same rhythm.

Country Kitchen is about food with purpose: cooking that feels generous, achievable and worth doing.

Country Kitchen is published every 6 weeks and has a cover price of £5.99