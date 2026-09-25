You don't need to jump on a plane and fly around the world to discover amazing places for holidays or weekend getaways! In the November issue of Coast magazine, you can discover the top ten places for a weekend break on the Yorkshire coast, from a luxury spa hotel to a brilliant budget stay for keen bird-watchers.

Invite more coastal calm into your life with a slow travel break by the sea. Use our guide to the top walking holidays around the coastline of the UK and Ireland to increase your blue health and top up your Vitamin Sea. Discover the stunning beauty right on your doorstep. For those of you who want to travel with their dogs, now is the season to book a break with your best beach buddy, and Coast will guide you to the best places to stay for your winter walkies.

You can also discover Bill Bailey's favourite coastal location and find out where he is travelling to this winter. Read about the hottest new restaurant opening in Cornwall this year, and plan a trip to the coast with our guide to the top seaside saunas in the South West. You can also discover the gorgeous illustrations from Onneke, who take inspiration from the Sussex and Kent coastline - is your favourite beach featured?

If you are looking to move the coast, don't miss our guide to the best properties for sale right now!

Pick up a copy to be in with a chance to win a cruise worth nearly £6,000 and also a weekend getaway on the south coast.

Subscribe to ensure you get your guide to the coastline of the UK and Ireland delivered to your door each month in plastic-free paper packaging. Visit shop.kelsey.co.uk/coast-magazine or call 01959 543747.