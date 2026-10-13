Find your dream home in Coast's Collector's Edition Property Special. From budget to luxury, we find the best homes for sale all around the UK coastline. Be inspired by our dream homes by the sea and meet the architects that shape our stunning coastal properties. Along with our guide to making the move and a selection of businesses for sale by the sea, the October issue contains everything you need to make your dream of moving to the coast a reality. For those looking for a truly unique and private lifestyle, read about the islands for sale around our shores.

If you are looking for the top places to stay around the UK, discover the best coastal breaks for autumn in the October issue. From watching Barnacle Geese in the Hebrides to coastal foraging in Pembrokeshire, we have carefully researched ten unique and unforgettable bucket-list adventures for the quieter season. You can also read about the most anticipated hotel opening of the year from TV presenter and chef patron Paul Ainsworth on the coast of Cornwall and go on a foodie adventure around Guernsey.

Discover the story of a young couple who found a way to build a life on a tiny, remote island off the Cornish coast and be amazed by the stunning coastal-inspired creations of ceramic artist Lisa Stevens, who honed her skills when working at Aardman Animations on productions including the world-famous Chicken Run and Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were Rabbit.

Don't miss a chance to win a peaceful break in a Nordic Barn in North Devon and subscribe at shop.kelsey.co.uk/coast-magazine to get a copy of this beautiful magazine delivered to your home in plastic-free packaging every month.