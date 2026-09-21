This issue celebrates saltwater living with an essential guide to ten of Britain’s best residential marinas. Discover waterside hotels, floating cabins and inspiring marina properties, including homes with private moorings. Seafood champion Mitch Tonks discusses his passion for sustainable British produce and shares delicious recipes, while the Marine Conservation Society’s Good Fish Guide helps readers make responsible choices. Two remarkable private gardens demonstrate what can thrive beside the sea, and blue-health experts explore the wellbeing benefits of spending time near water. Further features visit an award-winning Norfolk bakery, showcase coastal businesses and homes for sale, and offer the chance to win a luxury Cornish escape.