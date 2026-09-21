This issue is packed with inspiration for a memorable summer beside the sea. Discover ten brilliant British beach breaks, last-minute coastal accommodation and standout hotels along the Sussex coast. A Jersey blue-health retreat offers restorative ideas, while the remarkable Bluetits community celebrates the life-affirming joy of cold-water swimming. Cornwall-based artist Tony Plant explains how the tide inspires his spectacular sand drawings, and courageous RNLI volunteers reveal what it takes to join a lifeboat crew. Further highlights include award-winning South West Coast Path photography, summer seabird watching, homes and businesses for sale, coastal competitions and seaside escapes in Cornwall, Wales and the Isle of Wight.