This issue is an inspiring guide to making a new life beside the sea. A dedicated property section explains how to move to the coast, launch a successful seaside B&B and choose from luxury homes, budget properties and businesses with earning potential. There is also expert guidance on stylish modular homes for coastal plots. Elsewhere, artist Lenny Cornforth reveals how Devon and Cornwall inspired a new career, while wild-swimming stars Jules and Greg explore the restorative power of open water. Discover ten memorable Kent breaks, experience Hotel Indigo Torquay and learn how the Fishermen’s Mission supports Britain’s fishing communities around the clock.