Classics World December 2026 is a special Best Buys 2027 edition, showcasing the most tempting classics and modern classics to own, drive and invest in. Highlights include buying guides for the Rolls-Royce Corniche, Range Rover Classic, Saab 9-5, Jaguar XJ, Fiat Panda, Morgan 4/4 and Ford Mustang, alongside features on the Holden Monaro, TVR Tamora, Alfa Romeo 156 and Jaguar XE. The issue also compares affordable convertibles, bargain supercars and prestige saloons, plus road tests of the Triumph TR3A, Ford Sierra Sapphire, MG Maestro and Citroën AX GT.