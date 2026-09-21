Classics World October 2026 explores the machines, rivalries and personalities that shaped motoring history. A major feature examines the decades-long battle between British Leyland and Ford, while other highlights include a Triumph TR6 buying guide, a road test of the Jaguar Series 1 XJ, an Aston Martin DB7 retrospective and a look at affordable modern classics under £20,000. The issue also features a BMW E28 528i ownership story, VW Golf GTI Cabriolet, MG ZT buying advice, auction reports, market analysis and classic car news.