This issue proves that a classic can still be enjoyable everyday transport, selecting five accessible cars that are simple to own, maintain and use year-round. Featured vehicles include an elegant Sunbeam Rapier, a remarkably preserved Ford Sierra Azura and a vivid orange Gilbern Invader. The buying guide explores the luxurious Rolls-Royce Corniche, while a Rover 216 Cabriolet offers characterful open-top motoring. Lamborghini’s anniversary models receive a historical celebration, and workshop memories revisit Smart Fortwo and MGB GT projects. Modern-classic coverage examines South Korean breakthrough models, provides buying advice for the Saab 9-5 and remembers the impressively capable Land Rover Freelander 2.