This issue celebrates open-air motoring with attainable convertibles priced from £3,000 to £30,000. Featured cars include a wonderfully preserved Ford Cortina 2000GXL, a luxurious and exceptionally rare Austin Metro Vanden Plas, and the earliest surviving TVR Vixen. A detailed buying guide explains how to secure a sound Rover P4, while the original Lotus Elise marks its 30th anniversary and a Daimler 3.2 demonstrates the appeal of the top-specification XJ40. The completed MGF project joins workshop memories from an MGB GT restoration. Future-classic coverage highlights affordable V8s, the stylish Peugeot RCZ and two rarer modern TVRs, the T350 and Tamora.