This issue demonstrates how to enjoy luxury motoring for less, presenting a range of prestigious classics available for around £10,000. A well-travelled Jaguar Mk2 with Goodwood history joins the rare AC 3000ME, an exuberantly pink Vauxhall Cresta PA and a stunning Triumph TR3A. The buying guide covers the charming and practical Fiat Panda, while the Ford Ka celebrates its 30th anniversary and a shortlist gathers distinctive fibreglass-bodied classics. Practical advice explains how to protect a car with Lanoguard rustproofing. Modern-classic coverage includes future collectible Swedish models, the BMW E60 5 Series and the Honda-based Rover 600, plus auctions and workshop projects.