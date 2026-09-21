This issue puts summer fun within reach with a selection of exciting sports cars available for around £20,000. Featured classics include a cherished Morris Minor 1000 used as an everyday car, a rare Fiat 125S and the stretched, royally connected Princess Kirklees. The lively Citroën AX GT receives the road-test treatment, while the buying guide covers the dependable Hillman Minx. Readers can also explore Bentley’s history at Crewe and discover practical classic estates. Workshop coverage revisits an MGB GT restoration and follows the Mondeo ST24 and MGF projects, while future-classic features examine American oddities, the Volvo XC90 and Hyundai Coupé.