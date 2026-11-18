Classic Racer November/December 2026 celebrates the legends, machines and personalities that shaped motorcycle racing history. Highlights include the remarkable story of the RTM 350 square-four Grand Prix racer, an in-depth ride on Gilera’s ambitious GFR250 V-twin, Terry Rymer’s racing memoirs, the tragic but inspiring final chapter of Tom Herron’s career, and a tribute to Mike Hailwood through the memories of Ted Macauley. The issue also covers the Classic TT, Silver Dream Racer, Jock West and classic racing news.