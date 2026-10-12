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Classic Racer

Modern slant on classic racing. Legendary bikes and the courageous, talented heroes that mattered then and still matter now.

What is Classic Racer?

Classic Racer delves into a century of motorcycle racing to bring you the men and machines that define the glory years of our beloved sport. 

From Daniell and Duke through Hailwood to Hayden and Read to Rossi, we look at the stories and background to the big (and not so big) stories in all levels of racing on two (and sometimes three) wheels. 

We not only focus on the champions, but the people behind the, who helped make it happen, as well as scrutinising the machinery which took them to glory. Classic Racer also looks at racing from its grass roots level up...

Why you should subscribe...

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal under way or extend your current package.

Classic Racer

This is a gift to start after Christmas
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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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