This issue continues the story of much-missed Irish star Tom Herron and begins an extensive interview with Terry Rymer, Britain’s first World Superbike race winner and a double world endurance champion. Alan Cathcart rides Troy Corser’s 2005 championship-winning Alstare Corona Suzuki GSX-R1000, while Dave Potter’s formidable Yamaha TZ750F receives a detailed photographic study. Another feature celebrates the rotary Nortons that conquered British circuits, and the Pre-TT Classic report captures recent historic racing action. Readers can also discover what happened to Tom Phillips, follow Team Allspeed’s season and enjoy columns from Randy Mamola, Fred Clarke and Rob McElnea, plus archive and reader photographs.