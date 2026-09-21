This issue uncovers the original motorcycle created for the cult film Silver Dream Racer and tells the story behind its remarkable survival. Irish road-racing legend Tom Herron is remembered in the first part of an in-depth career retrospective, while Warren Willing’s journey from promising racer to respected engineer is explored. Track testing includes a tuned 1989 Honda RS125 and Joey Dunlop’s iconic Vimto Honda VTR1000 SP-1. Stuart Barker examines the dedication and danger behind road racing, and a technical feature visits suspension specialist Maxton. Randy Mamola and Rob McElnea share memories, alongside Team Allspeed reports, archive photography and readers’ historic racing images.