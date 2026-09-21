This issue leads with a rebellious Californian 356 B T5 Outlaw, transformed with two-litre flat-four power and purposeful competition styling. An extraordinary 911 T restomod provides another distinctive reimagining of an early Porsche, while technical features begin a detailed examination of carburettors before tracing the development of mechanical and electronic fuel injection. The magazine visits the workshops of Club Autosport and follows the editor’s participation in the Adelaide Rally. Further coverage reassesses the often-overlooked 911 SC, explains the principal methods of protecting paintwork and examines the record-breaking market performance of a 964 Carrera RSR 3.8, alongside specialist and product news.