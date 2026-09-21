This issue celebrates air-cooled performance through an exceptional collection of historic and modified Porsches. A beautifully restored 356 A Speedster formerly owned by Porsche design chief Anatole Lapine provides a fascinating connection to the company’s styling history, while a married couple share their personalised 964 Carrera 4 and 993 Carrera. There is also a potent 400bhp, 3.4-litre 911 Turbo. Motorsport coverage marks 75 years of Porsche at Le Mans and explores the engineering behind the 956 and IMSA-dominating 962. Readers will also find an essential 911 SC buying guide, market analysis, new products and a behind-the-scenes visit to Design 911.