Classic Motorcycle Mechanics October 2026 celebrates five decades of modern classic motorcycling with a mix of iconic machines, practical workshop advice and hands-on projects. Highlights include a ride on Yamaha’s legendary air-cooled RD400C, a look at the bargain Honda GL1800 Gold Wing, Royal Enfield’s Bear 650 and Yamaha’s XSR900 GP. The issue also features a Yamaha FS1 buyer’s guide, Kawasaki Z900 and BMW R1200 GS projects, classic bike restoration tips, tool tests, events and reader stories.