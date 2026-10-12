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Classic Motorcycle Mechanics

Running, riding and repairing Japanese, European and American classics from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

What is Classic Motorcycle Mechanics?

Welcome to Classic Motorcycle Mechanics, a magazine that not only 'inspires' your next choice of classic motorcycle, but then 'instructs' you on how to repair, restore or make it into something unique and special to you. 

It's a one-stop-shop for what you should buy next, as well as the help, services and spare parts you'll need to finish your build. 

Every issue is packed with features and road tests - with beautiful photography - so you can decide on your next project. Meanwhile, the back of the magazine is packed full of tool tests, advice, Q&A tips, workshop 'how to' features with 'step-by-step' photography and interesting project bikes from all eras. 

So, what do we cover? We follow the Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club's 15 year rule, so anything 15 years or older is welcome in our magazine. We also cover modern British classics from Triumph since 1990 and the best European bikes from the last six decades. 

If you love buying, riding and restoring modern classics then CMM is for you! 

Why subscribe to Classic Motorcycle Mechanics?

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal under way or extend your current package.

Classic Motorcycle Mechanics

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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

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If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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