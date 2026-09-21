This issue brings Honda’s past and present together by comparing the new CB1000F with the muscular 1990s CB1000 Super Four. The Royal Enfield Bear 650 wins over another sceptical rider, while the team reveals ambitious plans to add extra performance to its Yamaha XSR900 GP. Classic Italian machinery is represented by an affordable MV Agusta 350 buying guide, and the archive revisits the remarkable racing career of Tetsuya Harada. Workshop projects cover the Kawasaki Z900, BMW K1300 GT, Honda CX500, Kawasaki ZRX1100R and Yamaha Fazer, alongside useful borescope advice, new tools and equipment, prospective future classics and reader-owned machines.