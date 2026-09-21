This issue takes a detailed look at Kawasaki’s turn-of-the-millennium ZX-6R J-series Ninja, a sharp and increasingly collectable supersport machine. For riders seeking comfort and distance, the BMW K1300 GT proves that impressive modern-classic touring need not cost a fortune. The Yamaha XSR900 GP and Royal Enfield Bear 650 continue their long-term assessments, while an informative feature examines the Kawasaki Z900 A4. An imaginative Moto Guzzi MGS-02 concept provides the centrefold. In the workshop, projects include a turbocharged Suzuki Bandit, Honda CB400 Four, rescued Honda CX500, Suzuki Trinvader, Honda Gold Wing and Yamaha Fazer, supported by tools, products and practical advice.