This issue celebrates one of Britain’s finest modern-classic sports bikes as the Triumph Daytona 675 is reassessed 20 years after its launch. At the opposite end of the performance spectrum, the rare Montesa Kenya demonstrates the charm and usability of a small Spanish two-stroke. Readers can also discover the Yamaha XSR900 GP, Royal Enfield Bear 650 and an essential Suzuki X5 buying guide, while BMW’s distinctive R1100S receives the centrefold treatment. Workshop coverage follows the YamahaGama, Honda CB400 Four, Kawasaki Z900, Suzuki GT380 and Ducati 748 projects, alongside technical insight from Samco Hoses and a final entertaining column from the late Pip Higham.