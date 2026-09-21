This issue revisits Kawasaki’s mighty ZX-12R, examining whether the former speed king still delivers its legendary performance more than two decades later. The modern Yamaha XSR900 GP and Royal Enfield Bear 650 are also tested, while a detailed Kawasaki AR125 guide offers useful advice for prospective buyers. Honda’s beautiful RC45 takes centre stage in a collectable poster feature. Workshop enthusiasts can follow progress on the YamahaGama special, Honda CB400 Four, Kawasaki Z900, Suzuki-powered single and Yamaha Fazer projects, while practical articles cover building a simple wiring loom and upgrading Z900 suspension. A tribute to respected motorcycle specialist Pip Higham completes the issue.