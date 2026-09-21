This issue marks 140 years of Mercedes-Benz by selecting 14 defining vehicles that shaped the company’s extraordinary engineering and design legacy. Motorsport history takes centre stage with the legendary AMG 300 SEL 6.8 “Red Pig” and an enthusiast’s remarkably faithful V8-powered replica. The R230 SL celebrates its 25th anniversary, while an R107 SL450 meets the Triumph Stag in a fascinating comparison of two Seventies roadsters. Readers can also discover a Japanese-market W126 420 SEL with only 9,000 miles and consult an essential W111 “Fintail” buying guide. Club news, specialist insight and the C63 S E Performance as a future classic complete the issue.