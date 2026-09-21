This issue celebrates 50 years of the W123, tracing the development, engineering and enduring reputation of the saloon that came to define Mercedes-Benz durability. Other highlights include a rare W140 S600, the futuristic V12-powered C112 concept and a unique Pininfarina-bodied 300 SEL 6.3. Readers can discover an R107 300SL modified by AMG when almost new and meet the owner of a beautifully preserved A124 E300 Sportline convertible. A comprehensive W113 SL buying guide explains what prospective owners should inspect, while expert profiles, club news, model listings and a look at the current CLE as a future classic complete the issue.