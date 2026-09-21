This issue celebrates the variety of classic off-road competition, from a formidable Norton Wasp sidecar outfit to two characterful 1950s Francis-Barnett trials and scrambles machines. An Ariel outfit brings further three-wheeled heritage, while a Royal Enfield Bullet trials special demonstrates how a classic can be reborn for competition. Event reports capture action at the Welsh National, Devon trials and scrambling, Rickman Day at the Sammy Miller Museum, the Highland Classic and the Gerry Holdstock Trial. The issue also pays tribute to Derbyshire legend Barrie Rodgers, explores historic British two-strokes through the archive and offers hands-on workshop insight, news, products and readers’ correspondence.