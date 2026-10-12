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Classic Dirt Bike

Scrambles, trials and enduro machines from the 50s to the 80s being ridden, restored and raced right now.

WHAT IS CLASSIC DIRT BIKE?

Welcome to Classic Dirt Bike, where we celebrate the best in older off-road motorcycles and showcase those who ride them... both now and back in the day. Each edition features news and reviews on everything from pre-65 to Twinshock and Evo in trials, scrambles, enduro and motocross. Off-road events from across the UK, and further afield, are given full coverage and legendary riders are interviewed, too. All of this is illustrated with photographs of classic machines in action - both from newly taken and from the famous Mortons Archive. Workshop guides are part of the package as well, with technical features also offering advice on how to get the best from your bike. 

 CDB is not available in retailers, so a subscription is the only way you get to enjoy everything it has to offer.

Why should you subscribe...

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal under way or extend your current package.

Classic Dirt Bike

This is a gift to start after Christmas
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Frequently Asked Questions

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