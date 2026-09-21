This issue features two extraordinary Yamaha-based motocross machines created by James King, including a mighty HL500 replica. The story of a Norton Manx Scrambler reveals how one determined builder achieved what the factory considered impossible, while another enthusiast finally realises his dream of owning a cammy CCM Rotax. Event coverage takes readers to the Telford Show, classic scrambling in Dorset and the demanding Sorra Trial in the Lake District. The archive revisits the Isle of Man ISDT, while moving tributes celebrate off-road legends Arthur Lampkin and Jeff Smith. Workshop advice, auction news and classic machinery from the National Motorcycle Museum complete the issue.