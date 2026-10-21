Classic Bike Guide November 2026 celebrates classic motorcycling with a spotlight on Norton’s underrated Jubilee, Navigator and Electra lightweight twins, alongside a fascinating feature on the supercharged Yamaha Tramontana prototype. The issue includes a road test of the final Triumph T100R Daytona, a first ride on the new Norton Atlas 585 adventure bike, a comprehensive guide to British motorcycles from A to C, workshop restorations involving a Kawasaki A7SS, Honda Dax Trail 70, Moto Morini 350 and Triumph TR5T, plus event reports, news and buying advice.