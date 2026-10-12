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Classic Bike Guide

Your guide to buying, running and owning a classic bike. Broad minded with a practical twist.

WHAT IS CLASSIC BIKE GUIDE?

Buy - Sell - Ride - Restore... that’s Classic Bike Guide in a nutshell. If you own a classic, or are planning to buy one, then everything you need to know is right here.

The ultimate classic motorcycle magazine, featuring the best old bikes from around the world for the discerning enthusiast. Every month includes in-depth buying guides, useful features, historical reviews, hands-on rebuilds, technical tips and we even look at the modern classics for you. Thinking of buying a classic motorcycle? Then start with Classic Bike Guide, because our buying guides are a big part of what we do, helping your decision with advice from industry insiders - including clubs and specialists in that field. Classic Bike Guide is a highly recommended reading for all distinguished gentlefolk. 

Why you should subscribe...

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal under way or extend your current package.

Classic Bike Guide

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Frequently Asked Questions

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