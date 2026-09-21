This Triumph special explores the machines that established and extended one of motorcycling’s greatest dynasties. The landmark 5T Speed Twin takes centre stage, accompanied by Triumph’s pre-war Tiger 70, 80 and 90 singles and a look at the modern Bonneville family. Racing history recalls the Daytona performance that put Triumph on a World Championship podium, while Frank remembers the characterful TR6C and the team debates its favourite Triumphs. Workshop coverage explains how to recommission a T140V Bonneville and follows further progress on the Norton project. A newly acquired Kawasaki A7SS, classic-bike news, products, events and reader advertisements complete the issue.